Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 150,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,015. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.84. Realogy has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Several analysts have commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

