RealReal’s (REAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REAL. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 3,343,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,851. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. RealReal has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $30.05.

In other RealReal news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,253,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,250.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $2,633,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $425,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $286,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.