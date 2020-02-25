Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RETA stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.02. 14,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,792. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.21.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.