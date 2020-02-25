Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA):

2/20/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $314.00.

2/20/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

2/20/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $362.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $333.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $308.00.

1/15/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $196.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

