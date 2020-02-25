Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Credit Suisse Group (CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – Credit Suisse Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/7/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2020 – Credit Suisse Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

1/3/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

