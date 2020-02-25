Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB):

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $84.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $86.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $68.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $72.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/28/2020 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/22/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

