Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grainger (GRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Grainger (LON: GRI) recently:

2/19/2020 – Grainger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/18/2020 – Grainger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/17/2020 – Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 370 ($4.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Grainger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/6/2020 – Grainger is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Grainger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – Grainger had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

1/22/2020 – Grainger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Grainger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GRI opened at GBX 332 ($4.37) on Tuesday. Grainger PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 318 ($4.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

