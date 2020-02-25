Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centrica (CNA)

Centrica (LON: CNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 74 ($0.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/14/2020 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “reduce” rating.

1/13/2020 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 68 ($0.89).

1/9/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNA stock traded down GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 76 ($1.00). 41,311,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.56. Centrica PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrica PLC will post 1258.9999594 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Centrica’s payout ratio is currently -0.93%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

