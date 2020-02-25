Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

1/9/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/1/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

