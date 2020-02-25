Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunzl (BNZL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bunzl (LON: BNZL) recently:

2/25/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/21/2020 – Bunzl had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/27/2020 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,350 ($30.91).

1/13/2020 – Bunzl had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/9/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/8/2020 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BNZL traded up GBX 49 ($0.64) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,050 ($26.97). 1,619,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Bunzl plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,005.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,046.08.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunzl plc will post 12991.0016463 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

