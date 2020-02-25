Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Incyte (INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

2/19/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/18/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/16/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Incyte had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Incyte had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/7/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Incyte had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/6/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $99.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $122.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $80.00.

1/2/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

1/2/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/2/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

INCY stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,531,825. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Incyte by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

