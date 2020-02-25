Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Great-West Lifeco (GWO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE: GWO) recently:

2/14/2020 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

2/14/2020 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

2/7/2020 – Great-West Lifeco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Great-West Lifeco was given a new C$37.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Great-West Lifeco had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of TSE:GWO traded down C$0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.94. 2,449,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 13.24. Great-West Lifeco Inc has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$35.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total transaction of C$605,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,117.60. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total value of C$99,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,657.38.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

