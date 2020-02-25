Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tc Pipelines (TRP)

Tc Pipelines (TSE: TRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$78.00.

2/14/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$74.00.

2/7/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$75.00.

1/29/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$71.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

1/20/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

1/15/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$71.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$71.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$75.00.

1/7/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$74.00 to C$75.00.

1/2/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$73.00.

12/27/2019 – Tc Pipelines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a C$71.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$74.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,636. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of C$58.42 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.56.

Get Tc Pipelines Lp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Lp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines Lp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.