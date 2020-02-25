RED Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99,998.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. RED has a market capitalization of $433,692.00 and $99,998.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00746801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007338 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000237 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

