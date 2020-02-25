Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $492.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $355.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.75.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $425.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,524 shares of company stock valued at $28,804,313. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

