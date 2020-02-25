Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director Purchases $30,660.00 in Stock

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00.

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. 3,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Corp. has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Renasant by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Renasant by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

