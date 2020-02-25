Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Rent-A-Center updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.45-2.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.45 to $2.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 109.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

