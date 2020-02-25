Request (REQ) Reaches Market Cap of $11.20 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, COSS and CoinExchange. Request has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $739,224.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00493211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.71 or 0.06505446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitbns, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Huobi Global, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Binance, WazirX, Coineal, IDEX, Koinex, Kyber Network, DDEX, COSS and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.