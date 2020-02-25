Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 25th (ADSK, AHPI, AMAT, AMD, AMKR, ANIK, ANPDF, APPF, ASYS, BCRX)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 25th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

