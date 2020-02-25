Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TeraGo Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TeraGo in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year.

TGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TeraGo from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on TeraGo from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 million and a P/E ratio of -19.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.94. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$13.06.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

