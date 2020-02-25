Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$12.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.43. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.02 and a 52-week high of C$13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

