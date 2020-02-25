Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ecolab (ECL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ecolab (NYSE: ECL):

2/19/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $198.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Ecolab had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

2/7/2020 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2020 – Ecolab had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $211.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,856 shares of company stock worth $36,521,858. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

