Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 54 ($0.71) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 66 ($0.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/17/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 66 ($0.87) price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/17/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 54 ($0.71). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a “neutral” rating.

1/9/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 52.01 ($0.68). The stock had a trading volume of 226,043,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

