Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Domtar (UFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Domtar (NYSE: UFS):

2/10/2020 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/10/2020 – Domtar had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Domtar had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Domtar had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

1/24/2020 – Domtar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

1/10/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Domtar anticipates seasonally higher maintenance activity due to annual shutdowns at some of its major facilities might negatively impact Pulp and Paper business’ results in the ongoing quarter. Further, the Paper segment is likely to be negatively impacted by a seasonally unfavorable mix during the quarter. The company expects to incur higher maintenance costs in the fourth-quarter. Moreover, global demand for softwood and pulp is also likely to be volatile due to consumer inventory swings, macroeconomic conditions and trade disputes. Domtar expects raw-material cost inflation will strain margins. Also, given its international presence, the company often faces unfavorable foreign currency movements, impacting its top-line growth. Domtar's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone downward revisions lately.”

NYSE:UFS traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 1,019,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Domtar Corp alerts:

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Domtar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.