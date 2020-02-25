Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (ARKAY, BTVCF, BUD, CABGY, CCHGY, DGEAF, DVDCY, FQVTF, FVRR, GDI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 25th:

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. Its products and services consist of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is based in Milwaukee, United States. “

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $138.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.