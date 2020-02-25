Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 25th (AAVVF, AKO.B, AL, ANIP, AVNS, AVRO, BAND, BSMX, CE, CHGG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 25th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

