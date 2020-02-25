Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FleetCor Technologies (NYSE: FLT):

2/10/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/7/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $317.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $331.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – FleetCor Technologies is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $358.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – FleetCor Technologies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $316.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – FleetCor Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically driven by increase in volume and revenues per transaction from certain of its payment programs. Acquisitions contribute to FLEETCOR’s top line growth. A strong balance sheet enables FLEETCOR pursue growth initiatives in the form of acquisitions and investments and continue rewarding shareholders. Consistent share repurchases boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. This might have impacted the company’s share price, which has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, higher interest expense is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom line. Global presence exposes FLEETCOR to foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Acquisitions results in integration risk. Seasonality is another concern.”

1/3/2020 – FleetCor Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $10.04 on Tuesday, reaching $288.38. 954,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,128. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.55.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,472 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

