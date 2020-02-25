Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Newmark Group (NMRK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) recently:

2/18/2020 – Newmark Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

2/18/2020 – Newmark Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Newmark Group was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.35 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

2/14/2020 – Newmark Group was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

2/13/2020 – Newmark Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Newmark Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/7/2020 – Newmark Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Newmark Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Newmark Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2020 – Newmark Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NMRK traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 1,490,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Newmark Group Inc alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.