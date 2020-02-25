Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sirius XM (SIRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI):

2/6/2020 – Sirius XM was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2020 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to .

2/4/2020 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Sirius XM was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Sirius XM was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Sirius XM was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 36,089,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,639,746. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Sirius XM Holdings Inc alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,705,000 after buying an additional 18,551,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sirius XM by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after buying an additional 5,873,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 180.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 2,617,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,877,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after buying an additional 2,415,265 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.