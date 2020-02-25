Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Utilities Group (UU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Utilities Group (LON: UU) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2020 – United Utilities Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,128 ($14.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 865 ($11.38).

2/20/2020 – United Utilities Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 900 ($11.84).

2/18/2020 – United Utilities Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – United Utilities Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 660 ($8.68).

2/3/2020 – United Utilities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – United Utilities Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2020 – United Utilities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of UU stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,000 ($13.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 999.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 884.27.

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total value of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

