Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Stake Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Retail Value worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVI. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 78.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $397,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,629 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. Retail Value Inc has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.