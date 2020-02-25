Revain Achieves Market Cap of $16.66 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Revain has a total market cap of $16.66 million and $4.31 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kuna, C-CEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, BitFlip, YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

