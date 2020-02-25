Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

