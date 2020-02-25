Reviewing Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) & BankUnited (OTCMKTS:BKU)

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.43 billion 2.10 $313.10 million $3.13 10.08

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A BankUnited 21.91% 10.80% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 1 4 2 0 2.14

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.44%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Risk & Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BankUnited pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BankUnited beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

