Reviewing InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) & Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRHF)

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

74.0% of InterDigital Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of InterDigital Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterDigital Wireless and Quarterhill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital Wireless $318.92 million 5.85 $20.93 million $0.66 90.83 Quarterhill $77.40 million 2.18 -$49.12 million ($0.24) -5.92

InterDigital Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Quarterhill. Quarterhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterDigital Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital Wireless and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital Wireless 6.56% 2.60% 1.34% Quarterhill -11.31% -6.62% -5.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InterDigital Wireless and Quarterhill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00

InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.13%. Quarterhill has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 69.01%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than InterDigital Wireless.

Risk & Volatility

InterDigital Wireless has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

InterDigital Wireless pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. InterDigital Wireless pays out 212.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Quarterhill pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterDigital Wireless has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Quarterhill is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

InterDigital Wireless beats Quarterhill on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G NR, LTE-Advanced, and cellular Internet of Things (IoT) areas, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. It also provides video encoding and transmission technologies; technologies to enable interconnection for various access types comprising cellular, WLAN, and LPWA, as well as IoT service frameworks; interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and oneTRANSPORT data marketplace that offers common interface to vraious service providers allowing public authorities to control and monetize, and companies to access IoT data in real-time. In addition, the company engages in the development of technologies in the areas of security and analytics, sensor technologies, and other areas. Its patented technologies are used in various products that include cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment, which comprise base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and IoT devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 34,000 patents and patent applications related fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications, video encoding, display technology, and other areas. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.