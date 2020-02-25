Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 34,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.11, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.16%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

