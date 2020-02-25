RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CFO Purchases $13,632.21 in Stock

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CFO Randall P. Burton II acquired 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $13,632.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $13,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RGC Resources stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,611. The firm has a market cap of $225.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 56,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 132,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

