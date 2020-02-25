Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $34.63 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $34.63 million and $2.45 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, C2CX, Upbit and Gate.io. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, DragonEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit, C2CX, Bancor Network, Huobi, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

