Rise Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. Rise has a market cap of $398,488.00 and approximately $338.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000530 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002074 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,990,533 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

