Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given a $43.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned a $43.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBA. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of RBA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 153,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,072. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

