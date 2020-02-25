RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-$1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.62-1.77 EPS.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. 3,367,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76.

RLJ has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

