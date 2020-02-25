RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.62-1.77 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 3,367,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

