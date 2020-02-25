Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,298 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 741,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $143,856,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,500. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

