Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 122,035.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,952 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of RBS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,645. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.