Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 1,785.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,481 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the third quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 239,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 25,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

