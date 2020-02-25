Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Corning by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. 7,446,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

