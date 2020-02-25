Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 56.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,126.38.

Shares of BKNG traded down $76.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,716.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,981. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,974.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,969.08.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

