Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.12 Million in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ares Management by 12.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 8.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 9.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

ARES traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. Ares Management Corp has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

