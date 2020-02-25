Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

NYSE:TPZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

