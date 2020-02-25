Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 990,312 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 169.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 58.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 56,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

KW stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,571. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

